GDA starts organizing party structure at division, district level

Hyderabad

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) has started the process of organizing the party across province of Sindh. The party’s General Secretary Ayaz Latif Palijo, who also heads Qaumi Awami Tehreek, informed here on Friday that all allied parties and political figures who were part of the alliance had been requested to propose names of the office bearers.

He added that the names for the office bearers had been sought by February 5 for the division and district levels. “Only such persons would be made office bearers of the GDA who aren’t tainted with corruption,” he underlined, adding that it would be necessary for an office bearer to be a tax payer besides being honest and politically active. Palijo further apprised that all the allies would have to recommend names for the president.—APP

