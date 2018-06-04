GDA received 160 applications for tickets: Palijo

Hyderabad

The General Secretary of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Ayaz Latif Palijo has informed that the alliance has so far received application from 160 people for the tickets to contest 2018 general election. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Palijo apprised that 60 applications for the National Assembly’s seats in Sindh and 100 for the Sindh Assembly’s seats had been received as yet.’ Many former MNAs and MPAs are in contact with the GDA’s president Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi,’ he said.

Palijo said the aspiring candidates had been asked to fill the nomination forms and added that the alliance would decide the candidates by June 10. The GDA’s leader said his alliance would not accept the presiding and assistant presiding officers who in the past elections favoured the candidates of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). He blamed the PPP for alleged corruption and bad governance in Sindh.—APP