GDA razes illegal construction in housing society owned by Farah Gogi

In a joint operation, the Gujranwala Development Authority and Municipal Corporation on Sunday demolished the illegally constructed roads and sheds in the G. Magnolia Park Housing Society owned by Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s close friend Farah Gogi.

A case was registered against Farah Gogi and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar for map violation. According to the FIR, the map of the park and commercial area was changed and residential plots were created and illegal constructions were done on government plots. The GDA department and corporation launched a joint operation to clear the government land on which roads.