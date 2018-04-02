GDA kicks of cleanliness drive

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Galiyat Development Authority has started cleanliness drive in Galiyat under the directives of the KP Government which will continue till 30 June 2018 says Director General GDA Kuneez Sughra while inaugurating the 3 months long campaign. Awareness walk was held at Nthiagali which was largely attended by the officials of the GDA, office bearers of the different trade organizations, tourists and notables of the area. During the walk, workers and participants of the walk also removed the garbage from some of places and cleared the roads and paths in the different parts of the Nthiagali.

DG Kuneez Sughra while talking at the occasion said that KPK government has initiated the clean environment campaign in the province which will be participated by the all the Tehsil Municipal Administrations, Water and Sanitation Authorities and local governments in the KPK. Prizes will be awarded to first, 2nd and third positions holders and cash awards will also be given by the government.

She said that different programs has been planned during three months which includes, tree plantation of at least one Lacs trees, poster competitions, tourists awareness campaign, distribution of hand bills and pamphlets for the keeping Galyats neat and clean as GDA management is committed to provide neat and clean atmosphere to the visiting tourists. DG further told that fine will also be imposed who will violate the rules and regulations set by the GDA to maintain the greenery of the area intact with clean environment to the visitors.

Special teams are constituted who will monitor the campaign in the area during the campaign, as special arrangements will be done to remove the garbage from different collection points for which sufficient vehicles are arranged by the GDA.