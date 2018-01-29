GDA encourages promising students

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Galiyat Development Authority has arranged unique function in the local school in Hajia Gali, to facilitate the talented and promising students of Galyats who excelled in the Annual results of local board in the year 2017.

Amana Sardar MPA was the chief guest at the occasion and had lauded the spirit and role of GDA towards the encouragement of students of the Galyats. Students of 12 girls and boys schools were given special scholarships and funds by the chief guest amounting from Rs25, 000/= to Rs50, 000/=.

Aman Sardar while speaking at the occasion said that such kind of activities increase the confidence of the general public on the departments and it brings closer the departments to the common man and it also affects the progress and performance of the department.