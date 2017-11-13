GDA to be destroyed, members to join PPP, PTI: Wasan

Khairpur

Sindh Minister for Industries and Production, Manzoor Hussain Wasan has predicted that Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Sindh will be destroyed soon and its members will join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Talking to news man at Kotdiji on Sunday Manzoor Hussain Wasan said that he had already told that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and MQM London are same and they will merge in each other before election and would contest election on same symbol.

“MQM-P and MQM-L will unite very soon, they are all same and their program is also same.” Mansoor Hussain Wasan said there is no space for Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) in future politics of country due to its poor performance. The Provincial Minister claimed PPP will win the coming general election with majority and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Earlier Manzoor Hussain Wasan inaugurated the 15 Madadgar Kotdiji and announced for construction of new building for town committee Kumb. Addressing the ceremony on the occasion Manzoor Hussain Wasan told that door of PPP are open for one and masses are PPP. He said PPP always serviced for public and redressing their problems and when become in power provides thousands job to youth with any discrimination.

The deputy commissioner Khairpur Muhammad Nawaz Sohu, Senior Superintendent of Police Ghulam Azafar Mahesar, also addressed the gathering and highlighted about importance of 15 Madadgar. PPP leader Munawar Wasan and others were present on the occasion.—INP