GDA chief urges staff to fullfil their responsibilities honestly

GDA’s Director General Raza Ali Habib with a unique crew under supervision of Emergency officer rescue 1122 Hafeez ur Rehman exceeded them the responsibility of deploying their personnel on short distance between Nathiagali and Kundla to facilitate and guide drivers and different travelers so that they don’t face any problem during their journey

We are here to serve human beings and we should not forged that it is our responsibly carry out it. We need to be courteous with the tourists coming to galiyat to experience the blizzard and guide in safety guidance for driving in snow Director General stated.

Meanshile, the Depty Commissioner Abbottabad directed the authorities (PKHA, C&W, GDA) to take preemptive measure to make arrangements for clearance of snow on earlier basis to facilitate the local community as tourist as wel, snow removing machinery of KPHA.

