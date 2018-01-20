GCU students design advertisement campaigns

Staff Reporter

The outgoing batch of Government College University Lahore Fine Arts Department Friday put on display the advertisement campaigns on social issues and brands as their final projects. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah inaugurated the exhibition at the University’s Minhas Art Gallery, while Registrar Mr Saboor Ahmed Khan was also present

As many as 17 final year students of Bachelor in Fine Arts (Hons.) displayed their projects which comprised of complete advertisement material including press and electronic media advertisements, calendars, pamphlets and social media pages for promotion of their brands and raising awareness about social issues.

Speaking on the occasion, GCU Fine Arts Department Chairman Mr Irfan Ullah Babar said art work was either manual artwork or digital; creativity, imagination, technical knowledge and aesthetic sense were must for an artist. He said that the models, used in different advertisement campaigns, were also the university students.

He said this was the third outgoing batch of Bachelor in Fine Arts progarmme, and there was not a single student in the previous batches who didn’t get job before the final examinations. Vice Chancellor Prof Shah said advertisement campaign was a key behind the success of a product.