GCU, PARB sign accord

Salim Ahmed

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Punjab Agriculture and Research Board (PARB) for research collaboration in agriculture sector.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and PARB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Noor ul Islam Khan signed the 17-point accord at a graceful ceremony organised by the GCU Directorate of Academic Planning and External Links (AP&EL) at the University’s Syndicate Committee Room. PARB Executive Member Dr Muhammad Younas and GCU Registrar Mr Saboor Khan were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Noor ul Islam Khan called upon the researchers to focus on applied research which plays a direct role in development of the country.