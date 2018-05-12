GCU launches new literary magazine

Staff Reporter

The Government College University Lahore Quaid e Azam Hostel (GCU-QAH) has launched a literary magazine “The Quaid” at its silver jubilee celebrations. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir, QAH Warden Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan and Superintendent Dr. M. Nouman Sarwar Qureshi cut the cake of the hostel’s silver jubilee at the annual dinner along with the students, and they also unveiled the first edition of “The Quaid”.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nouman Qureshi proudly said that QAH had served as home away from home for many toppers.