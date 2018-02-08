GCU Lahore gets international recognition

Salim Ahmed

The Government College University Lahore has made it to the Times Higher Education Asian University Ranking 2018; stood among the only 10 universities of Pakistan who made it to this coveted list. According to the official announcement by the Times Higher Education on Wednesday, the GCU Lahore’s strongest pillar was International Outlook, while its weakest pillar was Industry income, and it ranked 351+ among all Asian universities.

The universities are judged across all of their core missions – teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook – to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons. The GCU Lahore last July was also ranked 1001+ in worldwide rankings by Times Higher Education. However, in the worldwide list, GCU had stood 683rd on the basis of its International Outlook among all the world universities.

“We have been sending data to Times Higher Education and QS for the last many years, but it was the first time in July 2017 and second time in February 2018 that GCU Lahore is listed among international universities due to increase in its PhD faculty, number of professors and associate professors, research output and admissions to international students,” said Quality Enhancement Cell Director Iram Sohail while sharing the news with media.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said that besides giving international recognition, these rankings helped universities understand their weak and strong areas. He said unfortunately industry in Pakistan had not yet developed an aptitude to invest in research and innovation, which was the major reason for the gap between industry and academia. However, he said that GCU Chemistry department had hosted an international conference last month on industry-academia linkages to bridge this gap.