GCU holds workshop on stress management

Salim Ahmed

A five-day training workshop on stress management and emotional intelligence was held here at the Government College in University Lahore for the university’s young faculty members.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of workshop, GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said that teachers’ early career anxieties often led to students’ feeling overloaded, hence these training were crucial to equip them with the latest pedagogical skills.

Prof Shah said that learning was a lifelong process, so even senior teachers shouldn’t hesitate attending these trainings. “I learn so many new things whenever I go to such trainings, seminars or attend conferences” he added.

The Vice Chancellor believed that a teacher should be a likeable person and had to be just and fair in classroom. He asked the young faculty to encourage questioning by their students. He appreciated the GCU Quality Enhancement Cell for organizing such a comprehensive training for the university’s young teachers who find great difficulty in coping with their stress and emotions in the beginning of careers.

Giving details of training, GCU QEC Director Ms. Iram Sohail said that topics they touched during the five days also included communication skills, critical thinking, learners’ psychology, essentials of competent English language usage and microteaching. She expressed gratitude to resource persons; Dr. Sonia Tahir, Malik Umair Ahmad, Ms. Amna Anwar, Dr. Shahida Batool, Dr. Syeda Salma Hassan, Ms. Sidra Farid and Ms. Afia Mehmood for this cascading workshop. She appreciated the coordinators of the cascading workshop.

Later, the Vice Chancellor awarded the participants of workshop with certificates.

