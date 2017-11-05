GCU holds seminar on peace, tolerance

City Reporter

Majlis-e-Sufi Tabassum of Government College University (GCU) Lahore arranged a seminar on ‘Peace and Tolerance in Persian Literature’.

Chairman Persian Department Punjab University Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar presided the seminar while Dr Fauzia Tabassum (grand daughter of Sufi Tabassum) was the guest speaker. The speakers stressed the need and importance of Persian language and literature.

Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar highlighted the characteristics of Persian literature, adding that the Persian literature gave a message of tolerance, peace and harmony. Dr Fauzia Tabassum talked about various aspects of the life.