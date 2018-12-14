GCU holds seminar against harassment on campuses

Staff Reporter

A seminar was held here on Thursday at the Government College University Lahore to raise awareness among youth against harassment at workplaces and campuses.

Speaking on the occasion, Bushra Khaliq, the Executive Director of Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE), an NGO based in Lahore, briefed students about what harassment is and how it could be prevented in different situations and what legal remedies are available to them against it.

“It’s very unfortunate that it has become a taboo to discuss harassment in our society which has worsened the situation instead of protecting our children for this menace,” the women’s rights activist said.

Ms. Khaliq stressed that parents must guide and support their children to report the incidents of harassment to the committees concerned or law enforcement agencies instead of staying silent. She said it was a wrong perception that only women faced the issues of physical harassment; it happened to men as well.

She laid stress on formation of Anti-Harassment Committees in all educational institutions and workplaces which was mandatory under law and guidelines of Higher Education Commission. However, she believed that sexual harassment cases should be prosecuted in camera, and should not be reported to media.

In reply a question, Ms. Khaliq said that the punishment should be according to the crime and in many cases it’s not right to the spoil the whole life and dignity of the accused. The speaker was told that GCU had a zero tolerance for harassment and had a functional committee in this regard.GCU Mathematics Department Chairperson Prof Dr Mujahid Abbass also addressed the seminar which was attended by a large number of students and faculty members.

