GCU holds literary events

Salim Ahmed

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore Monday held two literary events including a seminar on Punjabi literature which was addressed by eminent London-based Punjabi poet Mazhar Tirmazi, the writer of famous poem Umran Langian Paba Bhaar.

Amarjit Chandan, another renowned Punjabi poet and essayist, also presented his poetry at the seminar chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah at the university’s Physics Seminar Hall.

Earlier, the university’s Safdar Mir English Literary Circle organised a talk on “The Pakistani Canon: Context, Criticism and the Making of the Pakistani Anglophone Literature” by the Muneeza Shamsie, a renowned critic, scholar and short-story writer. Ms. Shamsie spoke on the evolution of Pakistani literature through decades.

She highlighted the works of various eminent Pakistani authors and poets in English literature.