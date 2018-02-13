GCU gets Rs2.5m donation

Staff Reporter

Mustafa Mohyuddin Syed Memorial Fund on Monday donated Rs 2.5 million to the Government College University Lahore Endowment Fund Trust (GCU-EFT) for scholarships of financially-challenged students.

Rukhshanda Wasif and Rafia Hussain, the trustees of the memorial fund, handed over the donation cheque to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah in a ceremony at the university, where GCU-EFT trustees Mian Misbhaur Rehman and Zia Haider Rizvi, and Executive Committee Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Rukhshanda Wasif said that they had great trust in working of the GCU and its Endowment Fund.

She also pledged to support the university further in future for scholarships of deserving students.

Rafia Hussain also appreciated the transparency and working of GCU-EFT.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir said that GCU was the only public sector university in Pakistan which had an active endowment fund giving scholarships to around 500 deserving students every year.

He said that costs of education were rising every year and collective efforts were required to help the bright students of the society who could not afford their academic expenses.