GCU delegation members acknowledge PRC services

Staff Reporter

Led by vice-chancellor, a delegation of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore visited the Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab Headquarters here Thursday and acknowledged the services of Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC).

The Government College University delegation comprising vice-chancellor Dr. Hassan Amir Shah and Dr. Ali Iqtidar Gillani, chairperson Geography Department Government College University Lahore along with team of disaster management society discussed different matters of mutual interest.

Secretary PRC Punjab Dr. Shaukat Ali apprised the delegation members that the Pakistan Red Crescent is serving the humanity without any discrimination. He further said that Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab will increase the number of first aid and disaster management workshops to train the students of Government College University Lahore.