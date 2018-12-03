GCU confers Medal of Honour upon Prof Qaim

Staff Reporter

The Government College University Lahore has conferred the Medal of Honor upon renowned Nuclear Physicist Prof Dr Syed M. Qaim to honor his 15 years outstanding honorary academic and research services for the university. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah awarded the medal and a certificate to Prof Qaim at a special ceremony organized by the GCU’s Physics Department. The friends, colleagues and the wife of Prof Qaim were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said that Prof Qaim was pride of Pakistan as well as of GCU. He admired his remarkable dedication towards producing PhDs in nuclear physics at GCU. He said that during the last 15 years, with his support a small Nuclear Data Group was established at GCU which had got international recognition

“A big push from his side, made it possible that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), included GCU in a Co-ordinated Research Project (CRP). The five years long project has been completed successfully and GCU can now be seen at the landscape of International Nuclear Science,” the Vice Chancellor concluded.

