GCU celebrates Kuldip Nayar’s vision for peace

A seminar was held here at the Government College University Lahore on Saturday to celebrate the late veteran Indian journalist Kuldip Nayar’s vision for peace.

Ms. Mandira Nayar, the Kuldip’s granddaughter and also a journalist, chaired the seminar and later planted a “peace tree” in his grandfather’s name at the Shahab Gardens of the GC University Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan President I.A. Rehman said that the vision for peace as perceived by Kuldip and many other eminent people on both sides is the only way forward for India and Pakistan.

“The price, which the people of South Asia have paid for confrontation between the two neighbouring countries, is enormous and you could not even calculate it. There are differences and disputes between the India and Pakistan but they need to be resolved through peaceful dialogues,” he added.

He said that they, Pakistanis and Indians, had been the leaders of independence movement all over the world. “Among all the British colonies, we were the first to get independence.

This was the only instance in the history when such a big colony had got independence without any external support,” he said.

The SAFMA President remembered there were 320 PhDs in Hindustan in 1947. We had the experience, universities, world’s most developed irrigation system, railways and all the skills; we could have been a force of development, democracy and peace in the whole world but unfortunately we started fighting and both India and Pakistan paid the price for it,” he concluded.

Talking to the students, Mandira got very emotional, saying that her grandfather spent his entire life preaching peace and friendship between India and Pakistan but his beautiful vision could not be realized in his lifetime. He said that every year, his grandfather went to Wagha border and walked up to these iron gates and lit candles, wishing that one-day this light of peace would spread over both the countries. She said that GCU was the place where his grandfather was introduced to politics by the leadership of Democratic Student’s Federation.

SAFMA Secretary-General Imtiaz Alam said that it’s very heart-breaking that if you talked for peace in India and Pakistan, your patriotism was doubted, adding that people like Kuldip Nayar were the voice of their own consciousness but they were called agents and candle mafias.

Despite the blooded and violent partition, Mr Alam said, he had not seen resentment in the Nayar’s generation at both the sides. They always had a great love for the places where they were born. They were a buffer zone between India and Pakistan and they never left their peace agenda.” he added.

Vice Chancellor Prof Hassan Amir Shah said that this seminar was great opportunity to learn about great people like Kuldip Nayar. “Peace, harmony and friendship; no matter how illusive they might be when it came to India and Pakistan, but in the times of tribulation and tension, there had been few individuals who didn’t waiver and whose faith in restoration of peace remained a guiding light for all those who subscribed to the notion of humanity, peace and tranquillity,” he added.

Eminent writer Prof Dr Saadat Saeed said that this world was not primarily for the countries but for mankind. GCU English Department Chairperson Prof Siddique Awan also addressed the seminar.

Later, addressing another function, Ms. Mandira Nayar said she had joined media only to continue her grandfather’s mission of people-to-people contact and peace in this region.

Ms. Mandira Nayar and her other family members are currently in Lahore. On Friday they scatterred ashes of Kuldip Nayar in the rive Ravi keeping with his will.

