GCU celebrates Christmas

Staff Reporter

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore faculty and staff members Tuesday celebrated the Christmas with the university’s minority community at a colorful ceremony at the university’s Bukhari Auditorium which was especially decorated in a traditional style with lights, balloons, flowers, flags and a Christmas tree. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, Philosophy Department Chairman Dr Sobia Tahir and Forman Christian College University Lahore Professor Emeritus Dr Christy Munir cut the Christmas cake with the university’s Christian staff, students and faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Christy Munir said the Christmas is a time of delight, sharing the joys and sufferings of others, acceptance, forgiveness, reconciliation, celebrations and promoting love and peace.

He asked that students to focus on their studies so that they could play an active role in the economic development of their country. He said that in every religion, peoples’ rights had a preference over other rights.