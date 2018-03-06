GCU alumni reunion: Chinese girl sings mili nagmas of Pakistan

Salim Ahmed

The alumni reunion of Government College University Lahore Political Science Department (GCU-PSD) was marked by a musical performance of a little Chinese girl, Lee Jai, who mesmerized the audience by singing mili nagmas of Pakistan in Urdu language. Noted singer Mughira Ahmad also belted out some of the old classics at the ceremony held under the auspices of S.O. Malick Political Science Alumni at the university’s Oval Ground.

In his presidential address, Punjab Minister Mian Atta Muhammad Khan Maneka, an alumnus of the department, shared some of the golden memories of his college days, saying that teachers in their times nurtured the holistic self of the Ravians more than the typical business of teaching.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said that the university’ Political Science Department was thriving in research and international outlook under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt. He proudly shared that the department had produced as many as five doctors of philosophy (PhDs) this year, besides establishing active linkages with the Chinese and German universities. Prof Shah also said that alumni associations played vital role in development of any educational institution and all the departments of GCU must motivate their alumni in this regard.

GCU PSD Chairman Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt said that GCU had strongest alumni in the country, which had always played active role in protection and development of their alma mater. He said that the reunion gala was also sponsored by the alumni of the department. He also shared that GCU PSD students had the highest ratio of success in federal and provincial public service examinations.

Old Ravians Union President Kazi Afaq Hossain also addressed the reunion gala. Later, Lee Jai, a daughter of Chinese teacher at GCU, also performed the mili nagmas.

Prof Ahmed Hossain, the most senior living former Chairman of department, was awarded lifetime achievement award at the reunion gala which was attended by a large number of eminent Old Ravians including politicians, bureaucrats, journalists and businessmen from all over Pakistan.