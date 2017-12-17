GCISC to hold 3-day int’l moot on climate change

Global Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC) will organize the firs-ever three-day international conference on Climate Change in Pakistan in which more than 140 scientists from all over the world will present their latest research findings.

The International Science Policy Conference on Climate Change will be held from December18 to 20 in which more than 200 stakeholders from various groups, government officials, businessmen, civil society members, media persons, lawyers, parliamentarians and affected communities have registered themselves for participation in the conference to share their views and experiences.

The conference presents an opportunity to stakeholders for deliberation on Pakistan’s development in the context of climate change.

The event will provide an initial mapping of efforts being undertaken to alleviate the impacts of climate change, assessment of knowledge and capacity needs and priorities that better reflect the Pakistani development context, and a stimulating environment with the intention to yield innovative ideas and grounds for implementation.

The moot will highlight the need for improved climate-related research and information for Pakistan, as well as to strengthen the science-policy interface, improving scientific understanding of changing climate and associated impacts on socio-economic sectors. It would help prepare policy recommendations to address climate change challenges affecting Pakistan’s development, promote coordination among researchers and institutions working on different aspects of climate change in Pakistan and facilitate their collaboration with international scientists and experts engaged in research activities.—APP

