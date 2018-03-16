GCIP selected for GMIS-Germany

Islamabad

National and global winner 2017 of GCIP Pakistan Nabeel Saddiqui from ModulusTech has been nominated by UNIDO to represent Pakistan at the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit (GMIS). As a multi-stakeholder forum, GMIS aims to develop a roadmap to harness the Fourth Industrial Revolution for the benefit of less-industrialized regions and in response to the UN Agenda 2030, said a press release. A joint initiative launched by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates, the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit (GMIS) aims to promote a roadmap for future industrial development to echo the evolution in international trade and global best practices. GMIS is the world’s first ever cross-industry forum, the Summit is designed to create universal consensus by unifying governments, businesses and civil society to take a transformational approach towards shaping the future of manufacturing.—APP