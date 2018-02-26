GCC sovereign commercial debts set to decline 15pc

Dubai

Gross commercial long term borrowings of GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) governments are expected to come down by 15 per cent this year to $68 billion (Dh250 billion) from $80 billion in 2017, according to ratings agency Standard & Poor’s.

S&P anticipates sovereign borrowing in the Middle East and North African (Mena) could decrease by 6 per cent this year. It is mainly because fiscal consolidation measures in all GCC countries and higher oil prices will likely reduce GCC sovereigns’ funding needs. The projections exclude government debt that central banks may issue for monetary policy purposes in some countries.

While most GCC countries have been tapping international debt markets in recent years to diversify their funding sources and reduce liquidity pressures in the domestic banking systems, going forward the funding strategies are expected to diverge. Qatar, Bahrain and Oman have largely focused on debt issuance rather than asset drawdowns; while Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia show a more equal split between issuing debt and liquidating part of their assets.

A significant portion of debt issued by region’s governments are expected to be used for refinancing. “We expect that about 40 per cent of Mena sovereigns’ $181 billion of gross borrowing this year will go toward refinancing maturing long-term debt, resulting in an estimated net borrowing requirement of $108 billion,” said Trevor Cullinan, a Credit Analyst with Standard & Poor’s.—Gulf News