GBSA clinches SK Ski Cup

Islamabad

Showcasing some extraordinary performance, Gilgit-Baltistan Ski Association (GBSA) clinched the Sadia Khan Ski Cup 2018.

Base commander PAF Base Kalabagh Air Commodore Asim Ijaz was the Chief Guest for the closing ceremony held at PAF Ski Resort Naltar on Sunday, said a press release. A large number of civil and military officials were present at the ceremony. The chief guest distributed medals and trophies among the coveted winners of the tournament in different disciplines.

Another important event was the introduction of the sport of Figure Skating for the first time in history of Pakistan. Eleven Year old Girl, Mallar from Dubai showcased some extremely Elegant and swift moves of Figure skating, surprising the audience with her jaw dropping performance.

A foreign coach has also been hired by the Winter sports federation to teach the basics of Figure Skating to the local kids and university and college students of the country.

At this stage, WSF announced to open a full scale indoor Simulator in Karachi to facilitate the Skiers and Enthusiasts from Southern chapter and develop ice skating rings over all the frozen lakes in Gilgit, Skardu and KPK region. Skiers of different Ski Associations, from all across Pakistan participated in the championship. A large number of skiers and ski enthusiasts from different parts of the country came to witness the championship in an icy cold environment.

In Slalom category, Amna Wali, Iman Shahzad and Ramsha Shahzad won Gold, Silver and Bronze medal respectively. In Giant Slalom also Amna Wali, Ummama Wali and Ramsha Shahzad won Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.

In Children Ski Competition (Girls) Cat I, Slalom and Giant Slalom Gold won by Khusheem Sahiba, Silver by Adeeba Alam and Bronze medal by Seema Jan.

In Cat II Slalom, Giant Slalom categories gold won by Fatima Ali and Sonia Afzal, Silver by Sonia Afzal and Bronze by Mishal Sajjad.

In Children Ski Competition (Boys) Cat I Slalom, Giant Slalom Gold won by Muhammad Arshad, Abdul Razzaq, Silver by Saifullah and Muhammad Arshad and Bronze by Zubair and Muhammad Jamil. While in Cat II Slalom and Giant Slalom categories Gold won by Ali Abbas, Silver by Shah Zaman and Shah Zaman and Bronze by Muhammad Sher and Altaf Hussain.

2nd Snow Boarding Competition (Girls) gold medal won by Fatima Nadeem, Silver by Sara Nadeem and Bronze- Khadija Wali. Similarly in 2nd Snow Boarding Competition (Boys) Gold won by Muhammad Iqbalm, Silver by Hamza Masood and Bronze by Liaqat Ali.—APP

