GB tourism potential highlighted in Turkey

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A high level delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan, comprising Jafarullah Khan, Deputy Speaker of GB Legislative Assembly (GBLA), Kazim Niaz, Chief Secretaryand Waqar Ali Khan Secretary Tourism, visited Antalya, Turkey and attended the HESTOUREX World Health Sport Tourism Congress Exhibition, held from 5-8 April.

GB Tourism Department had established a Pavilion at HESTOUREX 2018 whereas more than 4000 participants from various countries attended the event, said a press release received here from Pakistan embassy in Ankara.

The visitors greatly appreciated the natural beauty and adventure tourism potential of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Among many prominent visitors, Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu also visited the GB Pavilion,

The Turkish Foreign Minister announced that he along with the Turkish Economy Minister, would also visit Gilgit-Baltistan during the current year.

He emphasized for increasing the mutual tourist exchanges and linkages between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the event, the delegation also held meetings with Munir Karaloglu, Governor of Antalya, Menderes Mehmet Tevfik Turel, Mayor of Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, Ercan Mutlu, Vice President, Antalya Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ATSO) and Firuz Baglikaya, President, Turkish Travel Agencies Association (Tursab).

Meetings were focused on exploring the possibilities of Turkish tourists visiting GB, Pakistan. Tursab President and ATSO Vice President conveyed that they would very soon visit GB along with a delegation of tour operators in order to explore new avenues of cooperation between GB and Turkey.

Leading private tour operators from GB also participated in the event. —APP