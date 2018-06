Gilgit

The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government will present annual budget for fiscal year 2018-19 on June 7 (Thursday).

Finance Minister GB, Haji Akbar Taban will present the budget in the assembly. Speaking at pre-budget seminar held under the auspices of Gilgit Baltistan Planning and Development department in Gilgit, Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman said the budget would be balanced, growth-oriented and peoples friendly.—APP