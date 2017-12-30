GB strike: Working group to examine taxation issues

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

As the strike against the imposition of taxes in Gilgit-Baltistan entered its eighth day, the government formed a working group of the region’s council to examine recommendations of a parliamentary committee, said a notification by GB’s secretariat.

The group will examine taxation issues of the Gilgit-Baltistan legislative assembly and will prepare a working paper for the council’s upcoming session.

The shutter-down strike in all four districts of Baltistan was called by the Central Association for Traders and Awami Action Committee on December 21.

The committee has been formed on the orders of GB’s chief minister and the working group was constituted by the federal minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan.

The working group will be chaired by Malik Ibrar Ahmed, a local MNA and member of the GB council.

Leaders of the business community earlier had said that imposition of levies without accepting the constitutional rights of the region is unacceptable. The strike was endorsed by all religious and political parties except the ruling party in the region, as well as lawyers and human rights activists.