All erstwhile self-governance orders, be it of 2009 or 2018, remained failed in fulfilling the expectations of the people in terms of giving them their rights. These orders could never grant all the fundamental rights which the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees to all other citizens of Pakistan.

Irony is that let us assume GB is part of disputed territory, still the region does not enjoy the kind of set-up, rights and quotas granted to Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) of Pakistan and Indian Occupied Kashmir(IOK) of India. If GB is supposedly part of disputed land, why then it is not being given a parity with rest of disputed land of which it is a part i. e. AJK and IOK?

Almost 22 million people of GB are long awaiting to get rid of a limbo where they have been languishing at the periphery of socio-political system of the country. And we’re expecting from the new PTI-led government, but they are once again kept in a lingering stalemate of a cosmetic order similar to that of PPP and PML-N. This has aggravated the sense of resentment and alienation among the people of Pakistan.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan.

