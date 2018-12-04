GB people lament price hike amid freezing condition

Our Correspondent

Gilgit

Winter season is at its peak across Gilgit–Baltistan region freezing water supply lines causing scarcity of firewood leaving thousands of people at the mercy of nature. Rates of firewood have soared as Rs. 900 for one mound, while the suppliers of liquid petroleum gas are also charging exorbitant rates as domestic 11-kg cylinder for Rs. 1900 and Rs 2300 for 15-Kg cylinder.

Snowfall in the area dipped the mercury below freezing point as according to Met office lowest temperatures were recorded as Skardu -4 °C, Hunza -3°C , Gilgit -2°C and Astore -3°C. The approaching roads in most of the areas of Hunza, Skardu andAstore were covered with thick layer of snow, disconnecting these localities from other adjoining areas and adding to problems for the residents.

