GB Opposition hampering development process

Astore

Gilgit Baltistan Minister for Building and Roads Dr, Iqbal said Thursday that all the ongoing development projects would be completed within scheduled timeframe. Talking to APP, the GB minister said there were several development projects including Astore high way, Gorikot link road, Parishing and Musk power projects underway in the area which would be usher in socio-economic development of Gilgit Baltistan.

He said nothing had come to light with regard to the 2018 package and the Opposition was hoodwinking the masses through misleading slogans adding such negative politics would cost dearly to them in future.—APP