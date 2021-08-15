GB observes ID as Green Day

Atiullah Gilgit

The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan celebrated the Independence Day in Gilgit-Baltistan as “Green Day” in the light of the vision and instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The day dawned with a 21-gun salute in the provincial capital of Gilgit, under the auspices of the Pakistan Army.

The city wore a festive look as public, private buildings, streets and markets were profusely illuminated and festooned with national flags, buntings as well as portraits and postures of the founding father.

In this regard, processions, rallies and speech competitions were organized at different places of Gilgit. The day began with special prayers for the country’s development, prosperity and stability.

The main event was held at Chinar Bagh, Gilgit. His special guest was Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Maqpoon.

Apart from him, the function was attended by provincial ministers, members of assembly, members of civil society, students of different schools and senior civil and military leaders.