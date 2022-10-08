GB Minister, foreign tourists abducted by ‘armed men’

Gilgit: Gilgit-Baltistan Minister Colonel (R) Abaid Ullah Baig and two foreign tourists were abducted by armed men on Saturday, who were demanding the immediate release of their jailed accomplices.

According to police sources, GB Prisons Minister Abaid Ullah Baig was on his way along with the foreigners from Islamabad to Gilgit when he was abducted by the armed men on Babusar Road.

Former GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said he had spoken to Baig, and talks were underway for the release of the GB senior minister.