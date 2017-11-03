GB launches grand operation against forest cutting

Gilgit

The provincial government of Gilgit Baltistan has launched a grand operation against illegal forest cutting in the Chakkarkot area of the district. Official sources of GB said owing to change in climate after relentless cutting of forests, all the provinces had been directed to strictly thwart the practice of illegal cutting of forest trees.

The sources said the Chief Secretary GB had taken stern notice of the matter after pictures of illegally cut trees from the forests of Chakkarkot, Jaglot were posted on social media and sought approval from Chief Minster GB, Hafiz Hafizur Rehman for initiating a grand operation against the practice.

Soon after receiving approval, contingents of police, Rangers and GB Scouts cordoned off the forests of Chakkarkot, Jaglot and sealed all the exit points. The sources said that the seized wood be shifted to the forests of Jaglot for an open auction. During the operation, so far eight involved persons were taken into custody whereas some of their accomplices managed to flee.—APP