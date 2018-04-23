GB govt exempts investors from tax for four years

Islamabad

Minister of Tourism for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Fida Khan on Sunday said that GB government would exempt investors from tax for four years.

Talking to APP, he said Gilgit-Baltistan had dire need of establishing hotels and resorts in the areas to further promote tourism.

He lauded Lahore Chamber of Commerce for the cooperation in organizing a three-day Cultural Festival of Gilgit-Baltistan in Lahore.

He said that the festival was aimed to introduce GB culture and grabbing attention of national and international investors and business community.

He said GB had great opportunities for investment in different sectors including tourism, fruits, organic food and gems and jewelery.

Fida Khan said GB was full of natural scenes and rich of natural resources but need to explore them.—APP