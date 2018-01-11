GB govt approves $37mln project for protection of glaciers: CM

GILGIT :Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit-Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman here on Thursday approved a mega project of Glacier Lake Out Burst (GLOB) of worth $37 million for all districts of the province to protect glaciers for being melted due to global warming. An advance warning system would be installed to protect the precious lives from any national disasters and decades old glaciers from melting, said a statement. The CM said a joint committee comprising UNDP officials, representatives of disaster management authorities and planning department would be constituted to ensure success of the project.The project body would review work on monthly basis in this regard. The CM maintained that along with protection of forests and glaciers, the improvement in life standard of people was also must for which the government was taking necessary measures.The use of alternate sources of energy like LPG was meant to protect forests from illegal cutting in northern areas. The GB cabinet has approved a policy under which the employees would be provided a handsome amount in their salaries to meet their energy needs instead of cutting trees. A survey was being conducted to avoid soil erosion of GB rivers and in this regard discussion was underway with various donor agencies.

Orignally published by APP