GB crossed dangerous level of air pollution

Islamabad

The Gilgit-Baltistan Environment Protection Agency reported increased trend of air pollution with the concentrations of Particular Matter (PM) and Nitrogen Oxide crossing dangerous level in winter season. “The concentrations of Particular Matter (PM) 2.5 and Nitrogen Oxide specifically remained higher than National Environment Quality Standards throughout the month of January”.

Average concentrations 91.37and 52 µ/m3 of PM 10 and PM 2.5 respectively was recorded for the month of January, an official of EPA told APP. He informed that Gilgit-Baltistan had recently procured Air Quality Monitoring Station to check the levels of air pollutants in Gilgit city. Maximum concentrations were 101.52 and 38.8 µ/m3 one to one.

EQS of PM10 and PM 2.5 are 150 and 35 µ/m3 for 24 hours. The average concentrations of NO and NO2 were recorded to be 49.6 and 46.1 µ/m3 respectively for the month of January. The safe limits defined by Pak-EPA are 10 and 80 µ/m3 for 24 hours for NO and NO2, he said.

Pakhtunkhwa, are among the top 30 world cities that can benefit from accelerating carbon mitigation steps. —APP