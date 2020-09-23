GB CM calls for cleaning of tourist places

Our Correspondent

Gilgit

The first meeting of the caretaker provincial cabinet was held in Gilgit under caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal Khan on Tuesday. The meeting decided to instruct the waste management company for cleaning of tourist places of Gilgit-Baltistan and delegate the powers of Registrar Cooperative Societies to Deputy Secretary Excise and Taxation. The cabinet also approved payment of arrears of the power Department for the year 2019-20.

The cabinet also approved mineral exploration and development agreement between Gilgit-Baltistan and the Geoscientific Research Institute subject to the concurrence of the law department besides giving approval of payment of 3.5 million rupees to Norther Areas Transport Corporation during Tour de Khanjrab Rally 2019.

Addressing on the occasions, caretaker chief minister said that prime minister is taking keen intrest for the promotion of mineral sector in Gilgit Baltistan. He asked tourist police and waste management company to initiate awareness campaign about cleanliness of tourists places of Gilgit Baltistan