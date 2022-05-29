GB CM blames police for shelling his car

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, who was booked for allegedly opening fire on the police during PTI’s ‘Azadi March, on Saturday said that a letter addressing the army chief, chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the president would be written over the roughshod treatment meted out to PTI workers and the violation of constitutional rights.

In a statement, Khurshid lashed out at the ruling coalition and alleged that the police unleashed shelling on the convoy comprising cabinet members of GB and that a SSP had threatened him with consequences if he proceeded over before his car came under attack.