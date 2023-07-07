Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court on Thursday approved the schedule for the election of new Leader of the House of the GB Assembly according to which election for the position would now be held on July 13. Earlier, assembly speaker presented the schedule in the court.

The court, on the request of PTI member of the assembly, had declared the previous schedule null and void. On Tuesday (July 4, 2023), the GB Chief Court had disqualified Khalid Khurshid Khan as the chief minister of the region for allegedly obtaining a licence from the bar council on the basis of a fake degree. A three-member bench, headed by Judge Inayatur Rahman, passed the order on the petition, seeking the CM’s disqualification. Pakistan People’s Party’s Ghulam Shahzad Agha had challenged Khurshid’s degree.