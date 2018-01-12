GB approves $37m for glaciers’ protection

Gilgit

Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit-Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman here on Thursday approved a mega project of Glacier Lake Out Burst (GLOB) of worth $37 million for all districts of the province to protect glaciers for being melted due to global warming. An advance warning system would be installed to protect the precious lives from any national disasters and decades old glaciers from melting, said a statement.

The CM said a joint committee comprising UNDP officials; representatives of disaster management authorities and planning department would be constituted to ensure success of the project. The project body would review work on monthly basis in this regard.

CM maintained that along with protection of forests and glaciers, the improvement in life standard of people was also must for which the government was taking necessary measures. The use of alternate sources of energy like LPG was meant to protect forests from illegal cutting in northern areas. The GB cabinet has approved a policy under which the employees would be provided a handsome amount in their salaries to meet their energy needs instead of cutting trees. A survey was being conducted to avoid soil erosion of GB rivers and in this regard discussion was underway with various donor agencies.

Meanwhile, Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman has said that ten model schools would be constructed in parts of the province by June 2018 at cost of Rs200 million to provide quality education to students. The Chief Minister said this in a briefing here on Thursday. The Chief Minister directed Secretary Education to remove short coming from educational institutes and prepared a viable feasibility report to this effect so that students could be provided all facilities at their doorsteps. The meeting was informed that fifty schools out of 144 have been completed in GB from 2008 while Rs113 million have been approved for construction of rooms in educational institutions.—APP