GB, AJK rescuers passed out

Salim Ahmed

The Passing Out Ceremony of 106 Rescuers from Gilgit Baltistan & Azad Jammu & Kashmir held here at the Emergency Services Academy on Saturday. The Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Gilgit Baltistan Advocate Aurangzeb Khan, Minister for Trade & Industries, Government of the Punjab Shaikh Allauddin, the Director General Punjab Emergency Services, Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara-i-Imtiaz), Director General Rescue 1122 Azad Jammu & Kashmir Khalid Mehmood Mirza, Director General Rescue 1122 Gilgit Baltistan Dr. Sher Aziz, Divisional Emergency Officers, Officers from Rescue 1122 Headquarters, Faculty of the Emergency Services Academy and a large number of rescuers, their parents and family friends attended the ceremony.

As per details, 106 rescuers including 84 of Gilgit Baltistan and 22 from Azad Jammu & Kashmir have successfully completed their professional training organized here at the Emergency Services Academy.

In welcoming address, Dr. Rizwan Naseer congratulated the rescuers on completion of their professional emergency management training and appreciated the Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for expansion of the Emergency Service to all Districts and approval for expansion to all Tehsils of the Punjab. He further said that the Government of the Punjab was pleased to provide technical assistance to other provinces for replication of this lifesaving Service.

“Now, emergency services are being provided to the citizens of other provinces,” he said adding Emergency Services Academy has trained around 17000 of Rescuers for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Baluchistan and Aman Foundation from Karachi since its inception. Accordingly, the Emergency Services Academy has become a platform of providing professional training to Rescuers of all provinces of Pakistan and even SAARC countries could benefit from this training facility.

Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Punjab, Shaikh Allauddin announced regularization of all contractual of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) besides getting restored Risk Allowance for the employees at earliest. He said that Rescue 1122 was an idea long ago but owing to visionary leadership of Dr. Rizwan Naseer, now 17000 Rescuers have been trained from this Emergency Services Academy.

He further expressed his happiness being among the Saviors of Life. He said Government of the Punjab has played true role of elder brother by providing full cooperation pertaining to technical assistance & training to the cadets of other provinces.