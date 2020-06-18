GB agri minister dies of Corona

Our Correspondent

Gilgit

Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Minister for Agriculture Janbaz Khan died on Thursday, a week after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

“He had been on a ventilator for four days,” said a doctor at Gilgit’s city hospital where the 64-year-old minister was admitted.

“He had a heart related disease, besides diabetes,” said the doctor – also treating Malik Miskeen, another seasoned politician from district Diamer. The veteran politician belonged from the Diamer district and is also said to be the founding member of the Pakistan Muslim League in the region.