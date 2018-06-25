Gazan dies of wounds from Israel border clash

Gaza City

A Palestinian man shot by Israeli forces two days ago during clashes on the Gaza border died of his wounds early Sunday, the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory said.

“Osama Khalil Abu Khater, 29-years-old, died of wounds to his stomach after being shot by the Israeli enemy east of Khan Yunis the day before yesterday,” ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said.

Palestinian sources said he was shot during a border clash. At least 134 Palestinians have been killed in clashes since mass protests broke out along the Gaza border on March 30.

No Israelis have been killed. The protests peaked on May 14 when at least 62 Palestinians were killed as thousands approached the heavily guarded border fence on the same day the United States moved its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Israel says its use of live fire is necessary to defend its borders and stop infiltrations. It accuses Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas of seeking to use the protests as cover for attacks.—Agencies