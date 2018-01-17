Gazain Marri announces to join mainstream party

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Nawabzada Gazain Marri, son of the late Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Khair Bakhsh Marri, on Tuesday announced that he has quit separatist and nationalist politics, adding that he will now join mainstream politics, which he says “is the only way to serve the people of the province [Balochistan] and Pakistan.”

Speaking during a gathering in Golarchi, the Baloch leader said he will first meet his supporters living in various parts of the country before deciding about the future political course. Gazain Marri hoped that justice would be served to him in the cases filed against him, adding that “these cases are politically motivated”.