Gaza death toll rises to 18, Israel holds 2 bodies

Gaza (Palestine)

Israel has announced that it was holding the bodies of two Palestinians, while the Palestinian Health Ministry said another died of injuries suffered from IDF fire during last week’s mass protests — bringing the death toll to 18.

The Israeli authorities confirmed the detention of two Palestinians who were killed last Friday on the eastern border of Gaza, Suhair Zakkout, spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Gaza Strip, told Arab News.

“We inquired authorities to give further information to the families of the two bodies held in Israel,” Zakkout said, adding that both parties under international law are required to follow protocol and provide details on those killed and detained, as well as returning the bodies to the respective families.

Israeli defense authorities say that the two bodies held are of alleged Hamas members.

However, Zakkout stated that regardless of the affiliation of those who died, Israel is required to return the bodies to the families as required by international law.

Meanwhile, Hamas says Friday’s mass march was the first in six weeks of protests against a decade-old border blockade.—Agencies