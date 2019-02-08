Gayle returns to Windies squad for England ODIs

Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

West Indies recalled veteran batsman Chris Gayle on Thursday for the first two one-day internationals against England in preparation for this year´s World Cup.

The hard-hitting, 39-year-old Gayle last played for West Indies during a home series against Bangladesh last July, and could renew an explosive opening partnership alongside Evin Lewis.

Lewis and Gayle both missed the recent ODI series in India and Bangladesh but have been included as part of a 14-man squad that saw left-handed batsman Nicholas Pooran called up for the first time.

West Indies and England will contest five one-dayers following the conclusion of the Test series, in which the hosts hold an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of the finale in St Lucia on Saturday. “As we continue our Cricket World Cup preparations, the upcoming series against the top ranked ODI side is a great opportunity for us to gauge where we are as a team,” said West Indies chairman of selectors Courtney Browne.

“This allows us to identify any areas that need addressing relating to selection and also helps the coaching staff to fine tune their game strategy.”—Agncies

