Gawkadal massacre: Families of 16 victims untraceable

Srinagar

The police have informed the Human Rights Commission that out of 22 persons martyred by Indian troops in Gaw Kadal massacre in 1990, six have been given relief and whereabouts of 16 families are not known.

The police filed its response on a petition filed by the human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo. “22 people were killed and 12 injured in Gaw Kadal massacre in 1990. Only six families were traced whose relatives were killed and they were provided with relief and rest of 16 families remained untraced as they have perhaps changed their residences,” police stated in its report.

The police also said that records were not available as to whether any relief was provided to any of 12 injured persons.

The Human Rights Commission Chairman had asked the authorities to file the status report of FIR 3/1990 registered in police station Maisuma.

Reacting to the police response and the relief provided to families of slain, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo said, the administration seems to be callous towards providing relief to a selected category and then claiming that rest of 18 the families couldn’t be traced. “This is total injustice with the families who were denied relief. How come is it possible that the families have remained untraced,” he said.—KMS

