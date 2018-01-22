Gaw Kadal carnage: Justice continues to elude victims’ families

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, justice continues to elude the families of the victims of the deadliest Gaw Kadal massacre even after the passing of 28 years.

Over 50 people were killed and hundreds others were injured when Indian troops had opened fire on peaceful protesters in Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar on this day in 1990.

On January 20, 1990, the troops of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had barged into residential houses in Chota Bazar area of Srinagar and molested several women. Thousands of people defying restrictions, imposed the administration led by the then Governor, Jagmohan Malhotra came out on roads and began to march towards the downtown Srinagar via Gaw Kadal. As people reached the Gaw Kadal bridge, the men of Central Reserve Police Force opened indiscriminate fire killing more than 50 people.

“For the past 28 years, I have been waiting for punishment to the accused troopers,” said Farooq Ahmad Wani, the lone survivor of the Gaw Kadal massacre.

“Probe into the matter should be carried out. Otherwise, it would be the biggest ever injustice to those killed and those who survived,” said Farooq at a protest organized by a human right activist Ahsan Untoo and a civil society group.

Recalling the incident, Farooq who retired as chief engineer with Public works department (PWD) said, “Whenever I pass by Gaw Kadal Bridge, I become nostalgic and at the same time thank God for such miraculous escape.”

On the fateful day, Farooq Ahmad, who had left home at Rajbagh to get his curfew pass from deputy commissioner’s office, was stopped by police.

“I decided to go to Mandir Bagh at my uncle’s place, but was not allowed and inadvertently became a part of the procession. When I saw injured people being fired upon on heads, I thought of jumping into the river, but somebody pushed me and I lied down and pretended to be dead,” he said.

“My head was touching hot ashes from a Kangri. I could bear it only for a few minutes and moved my head, and the policemen saw me and fired upon me. Then another uniformed men came and saw me alive…he tried to shoot me, but the officer told him ‘don’t waste the bullet on him, he is going to die anyway.”

Despite passing of 28 years, no challan was filed against the accused troopers.—KMS