Gave interview as member for ticket, Tweets Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE : Daughter of Former PM, Nawaz Sharif and central leader of PML-N, Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that she along with Hamza gave interview to the central parliamentary board as member for the ticket to contest upcoming polls.

In her tweet message, Maryam Nawaz said that she is so happy after giving interview.

Felt great to have appeared, alongside Hamza, before PML-N parliamentary board for interviews as PMLN workers & candidates. PMLN all the way

She said that parliamentary board of PML-N also interview, Shahbaz Sharif before awarding his ticket.

She further said that such practice is only being done in PML-N.